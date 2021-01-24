Hong Kong plans to lift lockdown on Monday

Hong Kong plans to lift the Covid-19 lockdown that was imposed on one of its most densely populated districts on Monday, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung informed on Sunday. Chief Secretary Cheung said that the authorities are set to complete coronavirus screening this weekend on around 10,000 people living in the Yau Tsim Mong area, which was placed under quarantine on Saturday to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the South China Morning Post reported.