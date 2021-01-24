U.S. carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Published
A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote "freedom of the seas", the...Full Article
Published
A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote "freedom of the seas", the...Full Article
By Felix K. Chang*
Many naval theorists have heralded the end of the aircraft-carrier era.[1] They argue that the..
America may well be divided about Donald Trump, but the rest of the world isn’t.
The soon-to-be-former president..