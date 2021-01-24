Inside Kamala Harris' historic first days
Published
In the hours after her historic inauguration, Kamala Harris beamed into televisions across the country, delivering her first speech as...Full Article
Published
In the hours after her historic inauguration, Kamala Harris beamed into televisions across the country, delivering her first speech as...Full Article
President Joe Biden’s statement backing legal abortion on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade drew swift reaction from the U.S...
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will consult fellow Democrats about the Senate's readiness..