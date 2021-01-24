After UFC 257 triumph, Dustin Poirier guarantees â€˜I wonâ€™t be fighting Michael Chandlerâ€™ next
Published
UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier feels Michael Chandler hasnâ€™t done enough to get the next crack at him after UFC 257.Full Article
Published
UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier feels Michael Chandler hasnâ€™t done enough to get the next crack at him after UFC 257.Full Article
Follow all the action as Kiwi Dan Hooker fights Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. In the main..
Fighting returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi at UFC 257 as it also is the return of Conor McGregor. Main event In the main event,..