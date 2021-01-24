Arizona GOP Censures Cindy McCain for Failing to Support Donald Trump
Published
The state's Republican Party also censured GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and former Senator Jeff Flake.Full Article
Published
The state's Republican Party also censured GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and former Senator Jeff Flake.Full Article
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to formally endorse Joe..
· Twitter suspended what appeared to be a network of pro-Trump activists using an app called Power10 to boost their..