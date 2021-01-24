'This Week' Transcript 1-24-21: Amy Klobuchar, Rand Paul, Vivek Murthy
Published
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Vivek Murthy were on "This Week" Sunday, January 24. This is a rush transcript and may be updated.Full Article
Published
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Vivek Murthy were on "This Week" Sunday, January 24. This is a rush transcript and may be updated.Full Article
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Rand Paul appeared on ABC's "This Week."
By Glenda Jakubowski*
In June 2013, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia must “break the Anglo-Saxon monopoly on global..