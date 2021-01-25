Former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is running for Arkansas governor, a source told The Associated Press on Sunday night.Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, planned to announce her bid...Full Article
Former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
