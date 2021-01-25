Olivia Rodrigo Speeds to Second Week at U.K. No. 1 With ‘Drivers License’
Olivia Rodrigo’s hot streak continues in the U.K. where “Drivers License” (Interscope) extends its reign into a second week.Full Article
As previously reported, Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" revs in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, launching as the week's..