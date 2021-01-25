Olivia Rodrigo Speeds to Second Week at U.K. No. 1 With ‘Drivers License’

Olivia Rodrigo Speeds to Second Week at U.K. No. 1 With ‘Drivers License’

Upworthy

Published

Olivia Rodrigo’s hot streak continues in the U.K. where “Drivers License” (Interscope) extends its reign into a second week.

Full Article