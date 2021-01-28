Miami Heat lets dogs out to screen fans for Covid-19 -- but what does the science say?
Published
As AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami reopens to a limited number of fans Thursday, the Miami Heat is bringing out dogs it is billing as...Full Article
Published
As AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami reopens to a limited number of fans Thursday, the Miami Heat is bringing out dogs it is billing as...Full Article
As an added preventive measure on top of health questionnaires and a mask mandate, COVID-sniffing dogs are now being used to detect..
The highly trained dogs have been in place for some games this season where the team has allowed a handful of guests.