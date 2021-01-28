WallStreetBets Fever Hits Dogecoin, Price Soars 142% - CoinDesk
The price of dogecoin more than doubled after a Twitter account from a WallStreetBets investor mentioned the meme cryptocurrency in a tweet.Full Article
A Twitter account not officially affiliated to WallStreetBets prompted DOGE's latest social media-based price boost.