Three teens charged in Denver house fire that killed family of five
Published
The arrests of two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were announced Wednesday. The boys face a total of 28 charges in connection with the...Full Article
Published
The arrests of two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were announced Wednesday. The boys face a total of 28 charges in connection with the...Full Article
Attorney David Lane joins Denver7 to discuss the arrest of three teens in connection to a deadly house fire in Denver's Green..
Denver police have arrested three juveniles in the house fire that killed three adults and two children in Green Valley Ranch last..