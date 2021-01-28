Winnipeg officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Eishia Hudson cleared of any charges: watchdog
In the moments before shooting his gun, the police officer says he and the teen made eye contact, and he fired. In a split-second decision, the officer fired his gun again – striking and fatally wounding 16-year-old Eishia Hudson. The details of the deadly shooting have been released in a final report by Manitoba's police watchdog on Thursday, which has determined no charges will be laid against the officer who shot and killed Hudson.Full Article