A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people on Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital, officials said.At least three of those injured at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville...Full Article
Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry processing plant kills six
