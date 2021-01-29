Mark Twain’s Legacy Revisited In The Ukraine – OpEd

The profound legacy of Mark Twain (Samuel Langhorne Clemens), America’s legendary writer and humorist, is certainly shaping the bilateral partnership of Ukraine with the United States, as Washington is actively pursuing a greater geopolitical role in Kyiv and other countries adjacent to the Black Sea.
With the tremendous...
The profound legacy of Mark Twain (Samuel Langhorne Clemens), America’s legendary writer and humorist, is certainly shaping the bilateral partnership of Ukraine with the United States, as Washington is actively pursuing a greater geopolitical role in Kyiv and other countries adjacent to the Black Sea.