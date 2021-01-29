Alexis Lafreniere's first NHL goal lifts Rangers to OT win
Published
So there was Alexis Lafreniere drilling home the overtime game-winner and there was Igor Shesterkin recording one important save after...Full Article
Published
So there was Alexis Lafreniere drilling home the overtime game-winner and there was Igor Shesterkin recording one important save after...Full Article
Another long wait ended Thursday for Alexis Lafreniere, who scored his first career goal 2:47 into overtime to secure a win over..