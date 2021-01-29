Subway tuna sandwiches contain no fish, California lawsuit claims
A lawsuit claims testing found the tuna was "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna," but Subway says the claim is...Full Article
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two San Francisco Bay Area residents have sued the fast-food chain Subway alleging that its tuna is..