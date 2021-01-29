Study: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine 72% Effective in U.S.

Watch VideoAnother drugmaker is sharing the data that their COVID vaccine works. In clinical trials of more than 43,000 people, Johnson & Johnson’s one dose shot was 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe disease 28 days after vaccination.
