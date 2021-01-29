MLB Names Ken Griffey Jr. Senior Advisor To Commissioner
Major League Baseball has hired Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as a senior advisor in the commissioner's office. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.Full Article
Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. will serve as a senior advisor to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and will focus on youth..
MLB hired Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as a senior advisor to the commissioner, focusing on baseball operations, youth development..