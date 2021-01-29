Hall of Fame Temple basketball coach John Chaney dies at 89
Published
Hall of Fame coach John Chaney, a zone defense innovator who led Temple to 17 NCAA tournament appearances, has died at the age of 89.Full Article
Published
Hall of Fame coach John Chaney, a zone defense innovator who led Temple to 17 NCAA tournament appearances, has died at the age of 89.Full Article
John Chaney, the hall of fame basketball coach who spent 24 season at Temple, has passed away
He won more than 500 games and six Atlantic 10 tournament championships with Temple, and he took his teams to the N.C.A.A...