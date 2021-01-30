Over the course of a few months the well-established link between supporting the Palestinian cause and opposing normalization with Israel has been severed. All four of the Arab states that have so far signed up to the Abraham Accords ‒ the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco ‒ have vowed continued support...Full Article
Normalization: The New Norm In The Middle East – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Abbas And Biden: A Workable Partnership? – OpEd
Joe Biden knows as much about the background to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute as anyone, and more than most. Over the eight..
Eurasia Review