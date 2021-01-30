Fauci says Johnson & Johnson vaccine helpful in COVID-19 fight despite lower efficacy
Published
Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, said the new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is good news in the fight...Full Article
Published
Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, said the new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is good news in the fight...Full Article
WCBI News at Six - Wednesday, December 16th, 2020
Watch VideoAnother drugmaker is sharing the data that their COVID vaccine works. In clinical trials of more than 43,000 people,..