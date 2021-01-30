"I do feel exhausted": Kate Middleton on parenting in pandemic
Published
Catherine joked about her children recoiling in "horror" when she started doing their hair.Full Article
Published
Catherine joked about her children recoiling in "horror" when she started doing their hair.Full Article
The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed parenting during lockdown has left her“exhausted” and joked about her children recoiling..
Catherine joked about her children recoiling in "horror" when she started doing their hair.