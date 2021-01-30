Publix Distances Itself From Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli After Report of Jan. 6 Rally Funding
Published
The supermarket chain said Saturday that the Publix heiress is neither an employee nor involved in business operations.Full Article
Published
The supermarket chain said Saturday that the Publix heiress is neither an employee nor involved in business operations.Full Article
Publix is being criticized after The Wall Street Journal reported the company's heiress funded the Jan. 6 rally before the U.S...