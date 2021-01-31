Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup...Full Article
Donald Trump splits with impeachment lawyers one week before trial
New Zealand Herald
