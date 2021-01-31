Matthew Stafford: Detroit Lions trading QB to LA Rams
Published
The first major domino of the shifting NFL quarterback landscape has fallen, and the move doesn’t aid the Chicago Bears in their quest...Full Article
Published
The first major domino of the shifting NFL quarterback landscape has fallen, and the move doesn’t aid the Chicago Bears in their quest...Full Article
The Lions are trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for draft picks and QB Jared Goff, according to multiple..
Detroit will reportedly receive two future first-round picks and a third-round selection.Â