Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine
Published
Maccabi health fund releases preliminary results of a study comparing vaccinated and not vaccinated members’ likability to contract the...Full Article
Published
Maccabi health fund releases preliminary results of a study comparing vaccinated and not vaccinated members’ likability to contract the...Full Article
Savannah, Missouri is preparing for a mass vaccination clinic Friday
Watch VideoAlmost half the U.S. population is eligible to get a COVID vaccine. But just about 7% have gotten..