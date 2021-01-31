Adam Kinzinger Says Trump Is 'Desperate' to Look Like He's Still Leading GOP
"This is not a Trump-first party. This is a country-first party," the Republican congressman said.Full Article
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday announced a new "movement" to push back on the Republican Party's embrace of former President..
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tells CNN’s John Berman that the Republican party needs to return to the way it was prior to Donald..