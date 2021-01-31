Young People Who Play Video Games During The Week Have Worse Academic Results

Researchers from the CEU Cardenal Herrera University (CEU UCH) in Castellón and from the Universidad de Valencia (UV) have analyzed the relation between the use of video games and academic results among Valencian teenagers.
The study, carried out with questionnaires distributed among over 1,500 secondary education students of...
Researchers from the CEU Cardenal Herrera University (CEU UCH) in Castellón and from the Universidad de Valencia (UV) have analyzed the relation between the use of video games and academic results among Valencian teenagers.