The improbable life of Mike Nichols

Director and comedian Mike Nichols arrived in the U.S. as a child refugee from Nazi Germany, and he went on to become a Tony- and Oscar-winning master of both stage and screen, with such classics as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," "The Graduate," and "Silkwood." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Mark Harris and actress Candice Bergen about Nichols, the outsider who became a Hollywood and Broadway A-Lister, mining real life for comedic and dramatic gold.