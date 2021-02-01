Patrick Reed wins Farmers Insurance Open by 5 shots a day after rules controversy
Showing no effects from a rules controversy a day earlier, Patrick Reed pulled away for a 5-shot victory Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open.Full Article
Patrick Reed discusses how he moved on from his third-round rules controversy to secure an impressive victory at the Farmers..
11pm-2021-01-18