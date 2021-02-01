More than 4,000 detained in protests across Russia in support of Putin foe Navalny
Published
More than 4,000 people have been arrested across Russia as protesters take to the streets in favor of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.Full Article
Published
More than 4,000 people have been arrested across Russia as protesters take to the streets in favor of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.Full Article
While Russia is currently investigating reasons behind the unsanctioned January 23 mass protest that took place in central Moscow..
More than 3,000 people have been detained by police in Russia as thousands of people took to the streets across the country to..