Myanmar coup: MEA expresses ‘deep concern’, says ‘rule of law and democratic process must be upheld’

India on Monday expressed ‘deep concerns’ over the detention of top Myanmar leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, by the country’s military junta and said that the ‘rule of law and democratic process must be upheld.’ “We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely,’’ the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press statement.