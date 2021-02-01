Trump hires Bruce Castor to impeachment trial legal team
Published
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hired Bruce Castor, former Pennsylvania attorney general and Montgomery County DA, to his...Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hired Bruce Castor, former Pennsylvania attorney general and Montgomery County DA, to his...Full Article
Former president Donald Trump announced a new impeachment legal defence team on Sunday, one day after it was revealed that he had..
Castor joins an Alabama attorney on the defense team.