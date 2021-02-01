US police pepper-spray a 9-year-old girl in Rochester, New York
Published
A nine-year-old Black girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police in the US city of Rochester, footage shows, sparking new outrage...Full Article
Published
A nine-year-old Black girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police in the US city of Rochester, footage shows, sparking new outrage...Full Article
A nine-year-old girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police in the US city of Rochester, footage released showed.
Read more