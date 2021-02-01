Russia Is ‘Ready’ to Disconnect from Global Internet, former Russian President Medvedev Says
Published
Dmitry Medvedev said Russia is capable of isolating its internet from the global web, but didn’t see any reason to do so.Full Article
Published
Dmitry Medvedev said Russia is capable of isolating its internet from the global web, but didn’t see any reason to do so.Full Article
Disconnecting Russia from the world wide web can be possible, but the authorities have a special plan of action in this case, said..