They stormed the Capitol to overturn the results of an election they didn't vote in
They were there to "stop the steal" and to keep the president they revered in office, yet records show that some of the rioters who...Full Article
If you don’t vote you can’t complain, the saying goes. But apparently you can still participate in a violent insurrection to..
**The America in question**
The United States of America is one country with 50 states: this contradiction alone sums up..