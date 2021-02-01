Jamie Tarses Dies: Trailblazing TV Executive & Producer Was 56
Published
Jamie Tarses, who broke the glass ceiling for female TV executives as the first woman to run a network entertainment division, passed...Full Article
Published
Jamie Tarses, who broke the glass ceiling for female TV executives as the first woman to run a network entertainment division, passed...Full Article
Jamie Tarses, the producer and groundbreaking TV executive who as president of ABC Entertainment from 1996-99 became the first..