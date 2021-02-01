Questions surround AstraZeneca vaccine use for elderly
Published
The subject of a sometimes acrimonious row between the EU and Britain, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has also fuelled debate over its...Full Article
Published
The subject of a sometimes acrimonious row between the EU and Britain, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has also fuelled debate over its...Full Article
Europe's medicines regulator has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use for people over the 18, as the EU struggles to get more..
Congress leader Manish Tewari alleged that the union government has 'politically misused pandemic in its entirety'. Tewari also..
German officials were concerned the vaccine may not receive approval from the EU’s medicines authority for use in the age group,..