Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label After Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Claims
Published
Prior to being dropped, the musician's artist page had been scrubbed from Loma Vista Records' website. The move comes after abuse...Full Article
Published
Prior to being dropped, the musician's artist page had been scrubbed from Loma Vista Records' website. The move comes after abuse...Full Article
The actress and several other women have come forward, detailing accounts of alleged abuse by the musician
Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label following accusations of abuse from his former partners. Variety reports that..