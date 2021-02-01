New Report Challenges Conservative Claims of Social Media Censorship

Watch VideoFor years conservatives have insisted that social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are censoring their ideas. A new report directly contradicts that claim, saying the sites aren't systematically biased against conservatives.
"This accusation is yet another false conspiracy theory."
Paul Barrett...
Watch VideoFor years conservatives have insisted that social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are censoring their ideas. A new report directly contradicts that claim, saying the sites aren't systematically biased against conservatives.