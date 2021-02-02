UN Chief Says Myanmar Coup ‘A Serious Blow’ To Democratic Reforms

The United Nations Secretary-General has strongly condemned the detention of Myanmar’s top political leaders and government officials, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, by the country’s military.
In a statement issued by his spokesperson on Sunday, Secretary-General António...
The United Nations Secretary-General has strongly condemned the detention of Myanmar’s top political leaders and government officials, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, by the country’s military.