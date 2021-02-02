Biden threatens U.S. sanctions in response to Myanmar coup
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar following a coup by the country's military leaders and...Full Article
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi urged her country to “to protest against the coup by the military” in a message released Monday..
President Joe Biden is threatening to slap new sanctions on Myanmar after a military coup arrested the civilian leaders of its..
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday threatened new sanctions on Myanmar after its military staged a coup and arrested..