The United States threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar's generals after they seized power in a coup and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose whereabouts remained unknown on Tuesday more than 24 hours after her arrest.Full Article
News24.com | Myanmar generals tighten grip on power as US calls for sanctions
