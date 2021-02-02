Mitch McConnell condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'loony lies,' defends Liz Cheney
Published
McConnell condemned Greene's extremist views, whose sympathizing with QAnon and conspiracy theorists has drawn scorn from both sides of...Full Article
Published
McConnell condemned Greene's extremist views, whose sympathizing with QAnon and conspiracy theorists has drawn scorn from both sides of...Full Article
Mr McConnell's comments come as Democrats in the US House move to strip conspiracy theory-backing Marjorie Taylor Greene of..
Mitch McConnell defended Liz Cheney and blasted Marjorie Taylor Greene in statements Monday.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday blasted Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s embrace of “loony..