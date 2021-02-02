FBI agents involved in shooting while serving warrant in Sunrise
Published
FBI agents and police officers from the Sunrise Police Department and Davie Police Department swarmed a neighborhood in Sunrise Tuesday morning.Full Article
Published
FBI agents and police officers from the Sunrise Police Department and Davie Police Department swarmed a neighborhood in Sunrise Tuesday morning.Full Article
Brooke Shafer reports Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were shot while attempting to serve the warrant in a complex..