Police: Man, 5 Children Dead In Muskogee Shooting; Suspect In Custody
Published
Muskogee police, on Tuesday morning, say a man and five kids are dead and a woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries...Full Article
Published
Muskogee police, on Tuesday morning, say a man and five kids are dead and a woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries...Full Article
Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting at a hotel on the north side of Fort Wayne Tuesday evening.