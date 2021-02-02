RIP Sir Tom Moore. Centenarian that raised over £32m for the NHS fight against covid 19 dies of the virus
The 100-year-old had raised £33m for the NHS and had his daughters by his bedside in hospital.Full Article
Captain Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.The charity fundraiser was taken to Bedford..
