Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.Full Article
Poisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Over 200 detained as court considers Navalny jail term
Reuters Studio
Russian police detained over 200 people on Tuesday near a court in Moscow, which had convened to consider jailing Kremlin critic..
Putin critic Navalny in Moscow court on probation allegation
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Russia: Alexei Navalny to spend 2.5 years in prison
Deutsche Welle
-
Putin critic Navalny faces court hearing
FOXNews.com
-
Kremlin foe Navalny faces court that may jail him for years
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to appear in court and could face years in prison
Euronews English
Russia’s penitentiary service alleges that Navalny violated the probation conditions of his suspended sentence from a 2014..