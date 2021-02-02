Biden administration designates Myanmar military takeover as a coup
The Biden administration has formally determined that the military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup d'état, a designation that...Full Article
President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. would review sanction laws and take “appropriate action” against Myanmar following the..
Rallying U.S. partners in Asia to join in the condemnation of the military takeover in Myanmar could prove challenging, said..