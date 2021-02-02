Hal Holbrook, prolific actor who played Mark Twain, dies at 95
Published
Holbrook pursued a busy career in theater, television and movies, winning five Emmys and a TonyFull Article
Published
Holbrook pursued a busy career in theater, television and movies, winning five Emmys and a TonyFull Article
Hal Holbrook,
Award Winning Actor, , Dead at 95.
Holbrook died on
Jan. 23 in his
Beverly Hills home.
His..
Actor Hal Holbrook, who starred in movies like "All the President's Men" and "Into the Wild," has died.